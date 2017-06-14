¿No sabés qué canción preparar para el casting de Master Class? Acá te dejamos algunas sugerencias

El próximo lunes 19 de junio en el Auditorio del Sodre recibiremos a todos los postulantes que tengan entre 7 y 12 años de 10:00 a 16:00 horas.

DIGALE – DAVID BISBAL

No ha podido olvidar mi corazón

Aquellos ojos tristes

Soñadores que yo amé

La dejé por conquistar una ilusión

Y perdí su rastro

Y ahora sé que es ella

Todo lo que yo buscaba

Y ahora estoy aquí

Buscándola de nuevo y ya no está

Se fue

Tal vez usted la ha visto

Dígale

Que yo siempre la adoré

Y que nunca la olvidé

Que mi vida es un desierto

Y muero yo de sed

Y dígale también

Que sólo junto a ella puedo respirar

No hay brillo en las estrellas

Ya ni el sol me calienta

Y estoy muy solo aquí

No sé a dónde fue

Por favor dígale usted

Fueron tantos los momentos que la amé

Que siento sus caricias

Y su olor está en mi piel

Cada noche la abrazaba junto a mí

La cubría de besos

Y entre mil caricias

La llevaba a la locura

Y ahora estoy aquí

Buscándola de nuevo y ya no está

Se fue

Tal vez usted la ha visto

Dígale

Que yo siempre la adoré

Y que nunca la olvidé

Que mi vida es un desierto

Y muero yo de sed

Dígale también

Que sólo junto a ella puedo respirar

No hay brillo en las estrellas

Ya ni el sol me calienta

Y estoy muy solo aquí

No sé que donde fue

Por favor dígale usted

Dígale

LA VIDA ES UN CARNAVAL – CELIA CRUZ

Todo aquel que piense que la vida es desigual,

tiene que saber que no es así,

que la vida es una hermosura, hay que vivirla.

Todo aquel que piense que está solo y que está mal,

tiene que saber que no es así,

que en la vida no hay nadie solo, siempre hay alguien.

Ay, no ha que llorar, que la vida es un carnaval,

es más bello vivir cantando.

Oh, oh, oh, Ay, no hay que llorar,

que la vida es un carnaval

y las penas se van cantando. (x2)

Todo aquel que piense que la vida siempre es cruel,

tiene que saber que no es así,

que tan solo hay momentos malos, y todo pasa.

Todo aquel que piense que esto nunca va a cambiar,

tiene que saber que no es así,

que al mal tiempo buena cara, y todo pasa.

Ay, no ha que llorar, que la vida es un carnaval,

es más bello vivir cantando.

Oh, oh, oh, Ay, no hay que llorar,

que la vida es un carnaval

y las penas se van cantando.

Para aquellos que se quejan tanto.

Para aquellos que solo critican.

Para aquellos que usan las armas.

Para aquellos que nos contaminan.

Para aquellos que hacen la guerra.

Para aquellos que viven pecando.

Para aquellos nos maltratan.

Para aquellos que nos contagian.

MAKE YOU FEEL MY LOVE – ADELE

When the rain

Is blowing in your face

And the whole world

Is on your case

I could offer you

A warm embrace

To make you feel my love

When the evening shadows

And the stars appear

And there is no one there

To dry your tears

I could hold you

For a million years

To make you feel my love

I know you

Haven’t made

Your mind up yet

But I would never

Do you wrong

I’ve known it

From the moment

That we met

No doubt in my mind

Where you belong

I’d go hungry

I’d go black and blue

I’d go crawling

Down the avenue

No, there’s nothing

That I wouldn’t do

To make you feel my love

The storms are raging

On the rolling sea

And on the highway of regret

Though winds of change

Are throwing wild and free

You ain’t seen nothing

Like me yet

I could make you happy

Make your dreams come true

Nothing that I wouldn’t do

Go to the ends

Of the Earth for you

To make you feel my love

UPTOWN FUNK – BRUNO MARS

This hit, that ice cold

Michelle Pfeiffer, that white gold

This one for them hood girls

Them good girls straight masterpieces

Stylin’, whilen, livin’ it up in the city

Got Chucks on with Saint Laurent

Got kiss myself, I’m so pretty

I’m too hot (hot damn)

Called a police and a fireman

I’m too hot (hot damn)

Make a dragon wanna retire man

I’m too hot (hot damn)

Say my name you know who I am

I’m too hot (hot damn

Am I bad ‘bout that money, break it down

Girls hit your hallelujah (whoo)

Girls hit your hallelujah (whoo)

Girls hit your hallelujah (whoo)

‘Cause uptown funk gon’ give it to you

‘Cause uptown funk gon’ give it to you

‘Cause uptown funk gon’ give it to you

Saturday night and we in the spot

Don’t believe me just watch (come on)

Don’t believe me just watch uh

Don’t believe me just watch

Don’t believe me just watch

Don’t believe me just watch

Don’t believe me just watch

Hey, hey, hey, oh

Stop, wait a minute

Fill my cup, put some liquor in it

Take a sip, sign a check

Julio, get the stretch

Ride to Harlem, Hollywood

Jackson, Mississippi

If we show up, we gon’ show out

Smoother than a fresh dry skippy

I’m too hot (hot damn)

Called a police and a fireman

I’m too hot (hot damn)

Make a dragon wanna retire man

I’m too hot (hot damn)

Bitch say my name you know who I am

I’m too hot (hot damn)

Am I bad ‘bout that money

Break it down

Girls hit your hallelujah (whoo)

Girls hit your hallelujah (whoo)

Girls hit your hallelujah (whoo)

‘Cause uptown funk gon’ give it to you

‘Cause uptown funk gon’ give it to you

‘Cause uptown funk gon’ give it to you

Saturday night and we in the spot

Don’t believe me just watch (come on)

Don’t believe me just watch uh

Don’t believe me just watch uh

Don’t believe me just watch uh

Don’t believe me just watch

Don’t believe me just watch

Hey, hey, hey, oh

Before we leave

Lemmi tell y’all a lil’ something

Uptown funk you up

Uptown funk you up

Uptown funk you up

Uptown funk you up uh

I said uptown funk you up

Uptown funk you up

Uptown funk you up

Uptown funk you up

Come on, dance, jump on it

If you sexy then flaunt it

If you freaky then own it

Don’t brag about it, come show me

Come on, dance

Jump on it

If you sexy then flaunt it

Well it’s Saturday night and we in the spot

Don’t believe me just watch come on!

Don’t believe me just watch uh

Don’t believe me just watch uh

Don’t believe me just watch uh

Don’t believe me just watch

Don’t believe me just watch

Hey, hey, hey, oh

Uptown funk you up

Uptown funk you up

Uptown funk you up

Uptown funk you up (say what?)

Uptown funk you up

NEVER SAY NEVER – JUSTIN BIEBER

Never say never

See

I never thought that I could walk through fire

I never thought that I could take the burn

I never had the strength to take it higher

Until I reached the point of no return

And there’s just no turning back

When your hearts under attack

Gonna give everything I have

It’s my destiny

I’ll never say never (I’ll fight)

I’ll fight to forever (make it right)

Whenever you knock me down

I will not stay on the ground

Pick it up, pick it up, pick it up

Pick it up, up, up

And never say never

(Ne-never say never)

(Never say, never, never say it)

I never thought that I could feel this power

I never thought that I could feel this free

I’m strong enough to climb the highest tower

And I’m fast enough to run across the sea

And there’s just no turning back

When your hearts under attack

Gonna give everything I have

‘Cause this is my destiny

I will never say never (I will fight)

I will fight ‘till forever (make it right)

Whenever you knock me down

I will not stay on the ground

Pick it up, pick it up, pick it up

Pick it up, up, up

And never say never

Here we go!

Guess who?

JSmith and JB!

Uh ha

I got you lil’ bro

I can handle him

Hold up, I?

I can handle him

Now he’s bigger than me

Taller than me

And he’s older than me

And stronger than me

And his arms a little bit longer than me

But he ain’t on a JB song with me

I’ll be trying to chill

They’ll be trying to side with the thrill

No pun intended

Was raised by the power of Will

Like Luke with the force

When push comes to shove

Like Cobe in the 4th

Ice water with blood

I gotta be the best, and yes

We’re the flyest

Like David and Goliath

I conquered the giant

So now I got the world in my hand

I was born from two stars

So the moon’s where I land

I will never say never (I will fight)

I will fight till forever (make it right)

Whenever you knock me down

I will not stay on the ground

Pick it up, pick it up, pick it up

Pick it up, up, up

And never say never

I will never say never (I will fight)

I will fight till forever (make it right)

Whenever you knock me down

I will not stay on the ground

Pick it up, pick it up, pick it up

Pick it up, up, up

And never say never

(Ne-never say never)

(Never say it)

(Ne-never say never)

(Never say it)

(Ne-never say never)

(Never say it)

And never say never

BRILLANTE SOBRE EL MIC – FITO PAÉZ

Hay recuerdos que no voy a borrar

Personas que no voy a olvidar

Silencios que prefiero callar

Son dos, las caras de la luna son dos

Prefiero que sigamos mi amor presos de este sol

Dejar, amar, llorar

El tiempo nos ayuda a olvidar

Allá, el tiempo que me lleva hacia allá

El tiempo es un efecto fugaz

Y hay, hay cosas que no voy a olvidar

La noche que dejaste de actuar

Solo, para darme amor

Y yo vi tu corazón brillante sobre el mic en una mano

Y ausente de las cosas pensaste en dejarlo

Y tirarlo junto a mi

Hay secretos en el fondo del mar

Personas que me quiero llevar

Aromas que no quiero olvidar

Silencios que prefiero callar

Mientras vos jugas

EL HIJO DE HERNÁNDEZ – CUARTETO DE NOS

Soy quien soy

No preciso identificación

Se bien de donde vengo y onde voy

Porque soy lo que soy, y no quien quieras vos Usted me confunde y no se que pretende

Ya le explique pero se ve que no entiende

Y esa equivocación es un error grande

Yo no soy el hijo de Hernández Que me importa que diga ese papel

No tengo nada que ver con el

No voy a mentir aunque me lo demanden

Yo no soy el hijo de Hernández Usted se piensa que soy cínico

Que culpa tengo yo de la casuística

Si mi apellido es idéntico

Es lógico dice la estadística No me siga, ni me pida

Que sea cómplice en tu mentira Soy quien soy

No preciso identificación

Se bien de donde vengo y donde voy

Porque soy lo que soy, y no quien quieras vos Mi personalidad no va a cambiar

Porque alguien diga como tengo que actuar

Pero yo no permito que a mi nadie me mande

Yo no soy el hijo de Hernández No voy a ser otro porque a usted le conviene

Aunque mi declaración me condene

Se quien soy y ande donde ande

Yo no soy el hijo de Hernández No entiendo nada de genética

Pero aun no soy tan esclerótico

Como para creer que soy la replica

De mi trágico árbol genealógico No me siga, ni me pida

Que sea cómplice en tu mentira Soy quien soy

No preciso identificación

Se bien de donde vengo y donde voy

Porque soy lo que soy, y no quien quieras vos Yo no soy el hijo de Hernández

Yo no soy el hijo de Hernández Se de donde vengo, se donde voy

Por eso se donde estoy, no me avergüenza lo que soy

Se cual es mi lugar y adonde pertenezco

Lo que no me corresponde y lo que merezco

Soy sangre de mi sangre y soy mi costumbre

Mis hábitos y códigos y mis incertidumbres

Soy mis decisiones y mis elecciones

Soy mis acciones, solo y en la muchedumbre

Soy mis cadencias y mis creencias

Soy mi materia y mi esencia

Soy mi presencia, mi ausencia, mi conciencia

Y mi experiencia, soy mi procedencia

Soy mi pasado y mi vigencia

Soy mi herencia y mi experiencia

Y esta vivencia es la referencia

Con otros me une y me diferencia

Por eso no pido que mi camino desande

Seguiré erizando aunque me desbande

Que mi voz rebote contra los Andes

Yo no soy el hijo de Hernández No, no soy el hijo de Hernández Soy quien soy

No preciso identificación

Se bien de donde vengo y donde voy

Porque soy lo que soy, y no quien quieras vos CAN’T TAKE MY EYES OFF YOU – FRANKIE VALLI You’re just too good to be true

I can’t take my eyes off you

You’d be like heaven to touch

I wanna hold you so much

At long last love has arrived

And I thank God I’m alive

You’re just too good to be true

Can’t take my eyes off you Pardon the way that I stare

There’s nothing else to compare

The sight of you leaves me weak

There are no words left to speak

But if you feel like I feel

Please let me know that is real

You’re just too good to be true

I can’t take my eyes off you I love you baby

And if it’s quite all right

I need you baby

To warm the lonely nights

I love you baby

Trust in me when I say Oh pretty baby

Don’t bring me down I pray

Oh pretty baby

Now that I’ve found you stay

And let me love you, baby

Let me love you You’re just too good to be true

I can’t take my eyes off you

You’d be like heaven to touch

I wanna hold you so much

At long last love has arrived

And I thank God I’m alive

You’re just too good to be true

Can’t take my eyes off You I love you baby

And if it’s quite all right

I need you baby

To warm the lonely nights

I love you baby

Trust in me when I say Oh pretty baby

Don’t bring me down I pray

Oh pretty baby

Now that I’ve found you stay

Oh pretty baby

Trust in me when I say

CORRE – JESSE Y JOY

Me miras diferente

Me abrazas y no siento tu calor

Te digo lo que siento

Me interrumpes y terminas la oración

Siempre tienes la razón

Tu, libreto de siempre tan predecible

Ya, ya me lo se

Así que corre corre corre corazón

De los dos tu siempre fuiste el mas veloz

Toma todo lo que quieras pero vete ya

Que mis lágrimas jamás te voy a dar

Así que corre como siempre no mires atrás

Lo has hecho ya y la verdad me da igual

Ya viví esta escena

Y con mucha pena te digo no, conmigo no

Di lo que podía, pero a media puerta

Se quedó mi corazón

Tu, libreto de siempre tan repetido

Ya no no te queda bien

Así que corre corre corre corazón

De los dos tu siempre fuiste el más veloz

Toma todo lo que quieras pero vete ya

Que mis lágrimas jamás te voy a dar

Así que corre como siempre no mires atrás

Lo has hecho ya y la verdad me da igual

Tu, el perro de siempre los mismos trucos

Ya, ya me lo se

Así que corre corre corre corazón

De los dos tu siempre fuiste el más veloz

Toma todo lo que quieras pero vete ya

Que mis lágrimas jamás te voy a dar

Han sido tantas despedidas que en verdad

Dedicarte un verso mas está de más

Así que corre como siempre que no iré detrás

Lo has hecho ya y la verdad me da igual

Lo has hecho ya y la verdad me da igual

Lo has hecho ya pero al final me da igual

CIEGA, SORDOMUDA – SHAKIRA