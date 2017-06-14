¿No sabés qué canción preparar para el casting de Master Class? Acá te dejamos algunas sugerencias

El próximo lunes 19 de junio en el Auditorio del Sodre recibiremos a todos los postulantes que tengan entre 7 y 12 años de 10:00 a 16:00 horas.
DIGALE – DAVID BISBAL
No ha podido olvidar mi corazón
Aquellos ojos tristes
Soñadores que yo amé
La dejé por conquistar una ilusión
Y perdí su rastro
Y ahora sé que es ella
Todo lo que yo buscaba
Y ahora estoy aquí
Buscándola de nuevo y ya no está
Se fue
Tal vez usted la ha visto
Dígale
Que yo siempre la adoré
Y que nunca la olvidé
Que mi vida es un desierto
Y muero yo de sed
Y dígale también
Que sólo junto a ella puedo respirar
No hay brillo en las estrellas
Ya ni el sol me calienta
Y estoy muy solo aquí
No sé a dónde fue
Por favor dígale usted
Fueron tantos los momentos que la amé
Que siento sus caricias
Y su olor está en mi piel
Cada noche la abrazaba junto a mí
La cubría de besos
Y entre mil caricias
La llevaba a la locura
Y ahora estoy aquí
Buscándola de nuevo y ya no está
Se fue
Tal vez usted la ha visto
Dígale
Que yo siempre la adoré
Y que nunca la olvidé
Que mi vida es un desierto
Y muero yo de sed
Dígale también
Que sólo junto a ella puedo respirar
No hay brillo en las estrellas
Ya ni el sol me calienta
Y estoy muy solo aquí
No sé que donde fue
Por favor dígale usted
Dígale
LA VIDA ES UN CARNAVAL – CELIA CRUZ
Todo aquel que piense que la vida es desigual,
tiene que saber que no es así,
que la vida es una hermosura, hay que vivirla.
Todo aquel que piense que está solo y que está mal,
tiene que saber que no es así,
que en la vida no hay nadie solo, siempre hay alguien.
Ay, no ha que llorar, que la vida es un carnaval,
es más bello vivir cantando.
Oh, oh, oh, Ay, no hay que llorar,
que la vida es un carnaval
y las penas se van cantando. (x2)
Todo aquel que piense que la vida siempre es cruel,
tiene que saber que no es así,
que tan solo hay momentos malos, y todo pasa.
Todo aquel que piense que esto nunca va a cambiar,
tiene que saber que no es así,
que al mal tiempo buena cara, y todo pasa.
Ay, no ha que llorar, que la vida es un carnaval,
es más bello vivir cantando.
Oh, oh, oh, Ay, no hay que llorar,
que la vida es un carnaval
y las penas se van cantando.
Para aquellos que se quejan tanto.
Para aquellos que solo critican.
Para aquellos que usan las armas.
Para aquellos que nos contaminan.
Para aquellos que hacen la guerra.
Para aquellos que viven pecando.
Para aquellos nos maltratan.
Para aquellos que nos contagian.
MAKE YOU FEEL MY LOVE – ADELE
When the rain
Is blowing in your face
And the whole world
Is on your case
I could offer you
A warm embrace
To make you feel my love
When the evening shadows
And the stars appear
And there is no one there
To dry your tears
I could hold you
For a million years
To make you feel my love
I know you
Haven’t made
Your mind up yet
But I would never
Do you wrong
I’ve known it
From the moment
That we met
No doubt in my mind
Where you belong
I’d go hungry
I’d go black and blue
I’d go crawling
Down the avenue
No, there’s nothing
That I wouldn’t do
To make you feel my love
The storms are raging
On the rolling sea
And on the highway of regret
Though winds of change
Are throwing wild and free
You ain’t seen nothing
Like me yet
I could make you happy
Make your dreams come true
Nothing that I wouldn’t do
Go to the ends
Of the Earth for you
To make you feel my love
UPTOWN FUNK – BRUNO MARS
This hit, that ice cold
Michelle Pfeiffer, that white gold
This one for them hood girls
Them good girls straight masterpieces
Stylin’, whilen, livin’ it up in the city
Got Chucks on with Saint Laurent
Got kiss myself, I’m so pretty
I’m too hot (hot damn)
Called a police and a fireman
I’m too hot (hot damn)
Make a dragon wanna retire man
I’m too hot (hot damn)
Say my name you know who I am
I’m too hot (hot damn
Am I bad ‘bout that money, break it down
Girls hit your hallelujah (whoo)
Girls hit your hallelujah (whoo)
Girls hit your hallelujah (whoo)
‘Cause uptown funk gon’ give it to you
‘Cause uptown funk gon’ give it to you
‘Cause uptown funk gon’ give it to you
Saturday night and we in the spot
Don’t believe me just watch (come on)
Don’t believe me just watch uh
Don’t believe me just watch
Don’t believe me just watch
Don’t believe me just watch
Don’t believe me just watch
Hey, hey, hey, oh
Stop, wait a minute
Fill my cup, put some liquor in it
Take a sip, sign a check
Julio, get the stretch
Ride to Harlem, Hollywood
Jackson, Mississippi
If we show up, we gon’ show out
Smoother than a fresh dry skippy
I’m too hot (hot damn)
Called a police and a fireman
I’m too hot (hot damn)
Make a dragon wanna retire man
I’m too hot (hot damn)
Bitch say my name you know who I am
I’m too hot (hot damn)
Am I bad ‘bout that money
Break it down
Girls hit your hallelujah (whoo)
Girls hit your hallelujah (whoo)
Girls hit your hallelujah (whoo)
‘Cause uptown funk gon’ give it to you
‘Cause uptown funk gon’ give it to you
‘Cause uptown funk gon’ give it to you
Saturday night and we in the spot
Don’t believe me just watch (come on)
Don’t believe me just watch uh
Don’t believe me just watch uh
Don’t believe me just watch uh
Don’t believe me just watch
Don’t believe me just watch
Hey, hey, hey, oh
Before we leave
Lemmi tell y’all a lil’ something
Uptown funk you up
Uptown funk you up
Uptown funk you up
Uptown funk you up uh
I said uptown funk you up
Uptown funk you up
Uptown funk you up
Uptown funk you up
Come on, dance, jump on it
If you sexy then flaunt it
If you freaky then own it
Don’t brag about it, come show me
Come on, dance
Jump on it
If you sexy then flaunt it
Well it’s Saturday night and we in the spot
Don’t believe me just watch come on!
Don’t believe me just watch uh
Don’t believe me just watch uh
Don’t believe me just watch uh
Don’t believe me just watch
Don’t believe me just watch
Hey, hey, hey, oh
Uptown funk you up
Uptown funk you up
Uptown funk you up
Uptown funk you up (say what?)
Uptown funk you up
NEVER SAY NEVER – JUSTIN BIEBER
Never say never
See
I never thought that I could walk through fire
I never thought that I could take the burn
I never had the strength to take it higher
Until I reached the point of no return
And there’s just no turning back
When your hearts under attack
Gonna give everything I have
It’s my destiny
I’ll never say never (I’ll fight)
I’ll fight to forever (make it right)
Whenever you knock me down
I will not stay on the ground
Pick it up, pick it up, pick it up
Pick it up, up, up
And never say never
(Ne-never say never)
(Never say, never, never say it)
I never thought that I could feel this power
I never thought that I could feel this free
I’m strong enough to climb the highest tower
And I’m fast enough to run across the sea
And there’s just no turning back
When your hearts under attack
Gonna give everything I have
‘Cause this is my destiny
I will never say never (I will fight)
I will fight ‘till forever (make it right)
Whenever you knock me down
I will not stay on the ground
Pick it up, pick it up, pick it up
Pick it up, up, up
And never say never
Here we go!
Guess who?
JSmith and JB!
Uh ha
I got you lil’ bro
I can handle him
Hold up, I?
I can handle him
Now he’s bigger than me
Taller than me
And he’s older than me
And stronger than me
And his arms a little bit longer than me
But he ain’t on a JB song with me
I’ll be trying to chill
They’ll be trying to side with the thrill
No pun intended
Was raised by the power of Will
Like Luke with the force
When push comes to shove
Like Cobe in the 4th
Ice water with blood
I gotta be the best, and yes
We’re the flyest
Like David and Goliath
I conquered the giant
So now I got the world in my hand
I was born from two stars
So the moon’s where I land
I will never say never (I will fight)
I will fight till forever (make it right)
Whenever you knock me down
I will not stay on the ground
Pick it up, pick it up, pick it up
Pick it up, up, up
And never say never
I will never say never (I will fight)
I will fight till forever (make it right)
Whenever you knock me down
I will not stay on the ground
Pick it up, pick it up, pick it up
Pick it up, up, up
And never say never
(Ne-never say never)
(Never say it)
(Ne-never say never)
(Never say it)
(Ne-never say never)
(Never say it)
And never say never
BRILLANTE SOBRE EL MIC – FITO PAÉZ
Personas que no voy a olvidar
Silencios que prefiero callar
Son dos, las caras de la luna son dos
Prefiero que sigamos mi amor presos de este sol
Dejar, amar, llorar
El tiempo nos ayuda a olvidar
Allá, el tiempo que me lleva hacia allá
El tiempo es un efecto fugaz
Y hay, hay cosas que no voy a olvidar
Solo, para darme amor
Y yo vi tu corazón brillante sobre el mic en una mano
Y ausente de las cosas pensaste en dejarlo
Y tirarlo junto a mi
Hay secretos en el fondo del mar
Personas que me quiero llevar
Aromas que no quiero olvidar
Silencios que prefiero callar
Mientras vos jugas
Soy quien soy
No preciso identificación
Se bien de donde vengo y onde voy
Porque soy lo que soy, y no quien quieras vos
Usted me confunde y no se que pretende
Ya le explique pero se ve que no entiende
Y esa equivocación es un error grande
Yo no soy el hijo de Hernández
Que me importa que diga ese papel
No tengo nada que ver con el
No voy a mentir aunque me lo demanden
Yo no soy el hijo de Hernández
Usted se piensa que soy cínico
Que culpa tengo yo de la casuística
Si mi apellido es idéntico
Es lógico dice la estadística
No me siga, ni me pida
Que sea cómplice en tu mentira
Soy quien soy
No preciso identificación
Se bien de donde vengo y donde voy
Porque soy lo que soy, y no quien quieras vos
Mi personalidad no va a cambiar
Porque alguien diga como tengo que actuar
Pero yo no permito que a mi nadie me mande
Yo no soy el hijo de Hernández
No voy a ser otro porque a usted le conviene
Aunque mi declaración me condene
Se quien soy y ande donde ande
Yo no soy el hijo de Hernández
No entiendo nada de genética
Pero aun no soy tan esclerótico
Como para creer que soy la replica
De mi trágico árbol genealógico
No me siga, ni me pida
Que sea cómplice en tu mentira
Soy quien soy
No preciso identificación
Se bien de donde vengo y donde voy
Porque soy lo que soy, y no quien quieras vos
Yo no soy el hijo de Hernández
Yo no soy el hijo de Hernández
Se de donde vengo, se donde voy
Por eso se donde estoy, no me avergüenza lo que soy
Se cual es mi lugar y adonde pertenezco
Lo que no me corresponde y lo que merezco
Soy sangre de mi sangre y soy mi costumbre
Mis hábitos y códigos y mis incertidumbres
Soy mis decisiones y mis elecciones
Soy mis acciones, solo y en la muchedumbre
Soy mis cadencias y mis creencias
Soy mi materia y mi esencia
Soy mi presencia, mi ausencia, mi conciencia
Y mi experiencia, soy mi procedencia
Soy mi pasado y mi vigencia
Soy mi herencia y mi experiencia
Y esta vivencia es la referencia
Con otros me une y me diferencia
Por eso no pido que mi camino desande
Seguiré erizando aunque me desbande
Que mi voz rebote contra los Andes
Yo no soy el hijo de Hernández
No, no soy el hijo de Hernández
Soy quien soy
No preciso identificación
Se bien de donde vengo y donde voy
Porque soy lo que soy, y no quien quieras vos
CAN’T TAKE MY EYES OFF YOU – FRANKIE VALLI
I can’t take my eyes off you
You’d be like heaven to touch
I wanna hold you so much
At long last love has arrived
And I thank God I’m alive
You’re just too good to be true
Can’t take my eyes off you
There’s nothing else to compare
The sight of you leaves me weak
There are no words left to speak
But if you feel like I feel
Please let me know that is real
You’re just too good to be true
I can’t take my eyes off you
And if it’s quite all right
I need you baby
To warm the lonely nights
I love you baby
Trust in me when I say
Don’t bring me down I pray
Oh pretty baby
Now that I’ve found you stay
And let me love you, baby
Let me love you
I can’t take my eyes off you
You’d be like heaven to touch
I wanna hold you so much
At long last love has arrived
And I thank God I’m alive
You’re just too good to be true
Can’t take my eyes off You
And if it’s quite all right
I need you baby
To warm the lonely nights
I love you baby
Trust in me when I say
Don’t bring me down I pray
Oh pretty baby
Now that I’ve found you stay
Oh pretty baby
Trust in me when I say
Me miras diferente
Me abrazas y no siento tu calor
Te digo lo que siento
Me interrumpes y terminas la oración
Siempre tienes la razón
Tu, libreto de siempre tan predecible
Ya, ya me lo se
Así que corre corre corre corazón
De los dos tu siempre fuiste el mas veloz
Toma todo lo que quieras pero vete ya
Que mis lágrimas jamás te voy a dar
Así que corre como siempre no mires atrás
Lo has hecho ya y la verdad me da igual
Ya viví esta escena
Y con mucha pena te digo no, conmigo no
Di lo que podía, pero a media puerta
Se quedó mi corazón
Tu, libreto de siempre tan repetido
Ya no no te queda bien
Así que corre corre corre corazón
De los dos tu siempre fuiste el más veloz
Toma todo lo que quieras pero vete ya
Que mis lágrimas jamás te voy a dar
Así que corre como siempre no mires atrás
Lo has hecho ya y la verdad me da igual
Tu, el perro de siempre los mismos trucos
Ya, ya me lo se
Así que corre corre corre corazón
De los dos tu siempre fuiste el más veloz
Toma todo lo que quieras pero vete ya
Que mis lágrimas jamás te voy a dar
Han sido tantas despedidas que en verdad
Dedicarte un verso mas está de más
Así que corre como siempre que no iré detrás
Lo has hecho ya y la verdad me da igual
Lo has hecho ya y la verdad me da igual
Lo has hecho ya pero al final me da igual
CIEGA, SORDOMUDA – SHAKIRA
Se me acaba el argumento
Y la metodología
Cada vez que se aparece frente
A mí tu anatomía
Por que este amor ya no entiende
De consejos, ni razones
Se alimenta de pretextos
Y le faltan pantalones
Este amor no me permite
Estar en pie
Por que ya hasta me ha quebrado
Los talones
Aunque me levante volveré a caer
Si te acercas nada es útil
Para esta inútil
Bruta, ciega, sordomuda
Torpe, traste y testaruda
Es todo lo que he sido
Por ti me he convertido
En una cosa que no hace
Otra cosa mas que amarte
Pienso en ti día y noche
Y no se como olvidarte
Cuántas veces he intentado
Enterrarte en mi memoria
Y aunque diga ya no más
Es otra vez la misma historia
Por que este amor siempre sabe
Hacerme respirar profundo
Ya me trae por la izquierda
Y de pelea con el mundo
Si pudiera exorcizarme de tu voz
Si pudiera escaparme de tu nombre
Si pudiera arrancarme el corazón
Y esconderme para no sentirme
Nuevamente
Bruta, ciega, sordomuda
Torpe, traste y testaruda
Es todo lo que he sido
Por ti me he convertido
En una cosa que no hace
Otra cosa mas que amarte
Pienso en ti día y noche
Y no se como olvidarte
Ojerosa, flaca, fea desgreñada
Torpe, tonta, lenta, nécia, desquiciada
Completamente descontrolada
Tu te das cuenta y no me dices nada
Se me ha vuelto
La cabeza un nido
Donde solamente tu tienes asilo
Y no me escuchas lo que te digo
Mira bien lo que vas a hacer conmigo
Bruta, ciega, sordomuda
Torpe, traste y testaruda
Es todo lo que he sido
Por ti me he convertido
En una cosa que no hace
Otra cosa mas que amarte
Pienso en ti día y noche
Y no se como olvidarte
Bruta, ciega, sordomuda
Torpe, traste y testaruda
Es todo lo que he sido
Por ti me he convertido
En una cosa que no hace
Otra cosa mas que amarte
Pienso en ti día y noche
Y no se como olvidarte
Bruta, ciega, sordomuda
Torpe, traste y testaruda
Es todo lo que he sido
Por ti me he convertido
En una cosa que no hace
Otra cosa mas que amarte
Pienso en ti día y noche
Y no se como olvidarte