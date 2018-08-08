 La Academia de Hollywood agrega una nueva categoría a sus premios – Teledoce.com
TelemundoCultura y Espectáculos

La Academia de Hollywood agrega una nueva categoría a sus premios

FOTO: Twitter The Academy

Con el fin de captar al público más joven, añadirán el premio a la película más popular.

La Academia de Artes anunció además, cambios en la fecha de los premios y apuntan a una transmisión más global y abarcativa de tres horas.

Relacionado

Las Más Vistas

Teledoce.com